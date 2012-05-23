(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Sunrise Communications
Holdings S.A. (Sunrise) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' with a
Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned the senior secured notes issued by
Sunrise Communications International S.A. and the senior secured credit
facilities borrowed by Sunrise Communications AG and Skylight S.a.r.l. an
instrument rating of 'BB', as well as assigning the company's senior notes an
instrument rating of 'B'.
The 'BB-' IDR reflects Sunrise's strong number-two market position within the
Swiss mobile telecommunications market, underpinned by historical growth in the
subscriber base, as well as stable trends in ARPUs and subscriber acquisition
costs. This enabled Sunrise to achieve double digit EBITDA growth in 2010-2011
and generate solid free cash flow (FCF), despite material cuts in mobile
termination rates.
The Stable Outlook supports Fitch's expectations of low-single-digit growth in
revenues, underpinned by ongoing customer additions within the mobile segment,
as well as a slight reduction in the churn rate of landline subscribers through
increased penetration of triple and quad play bundles. The Outlook also factors
in the agency's concerns about the potential for increased competition from
Swisscom and Orange within the mobile segment. In the fixed-line segment, Fitch
believes that Sunrise's business could be vulnerable to increasing competition
due to its weaker market position relative to Swisscom and Cablecom. Fitch's
analysis did not consider any acquisitions.
The ratings are constrained by the company's leveraged capital structure, with
FFO adjusted net leverage of 4.5x at December 2011, and high cash interest
expenses exerting pressure on cash flow generation. Nonetheless, the agency
anticipates that leverage is likely to decrease over the next one to two years,
supported by further improvements in profitability and FCF generation.
Downside pressure on the ratings could be exerted if the company underperformed
Fitch's expectations, with failure by the company to reduce leverage below 4.5x
on FFO adjusted net basis over the next one to two years as well as FFO interest
cover falling below 2.75x.
In view of the company's projected leverage profile, an upgrade is unlikely in
the near term. A decrease in FFO adjusted net leverage at a sustained level well
below 4.0x could place upward pressure on the ratings, as well as an increase in
FFO interest cover above 4.0x.
The notching differential between the IDR and the senior secured instrument
ratings reflects the large amount of outstanding senior secured debt, with gross
senior leverage above 3.0x at December 2011. The senior notes instrument rating
reflects the structural and contractual subordination of these obligations,
which is likely to result in poor recovery rates. Any upside in the notching of
the instrument ratings will be conditional on Sunrise repaying a material amount
of senior debt.
In its assessment of the capital structure, Fitch has not included within its
leverage metrics the liabilities arising from the issuance of Preferred Equity
Certificates (PECs) issued by Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A., or the PECs
and PIK Facility issued by the parent company Mobile Challenger Intermediate
Group S.A..
Although the PECs instruments issued by Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A. are
not structurally subordinated to the restricted group, Fitch believes they have
no direct impact on the probability of default of the restricted group due to
the absence of "events of default" provisions within the documentation.
Similarly, the PECs and the PIK Facility issued by the holding company Mobile
Challenger Intermediate Group S.A. - i.e. outside of the restricted group - are
structurally subordinated to the restricted group's liabilities and benefit only
from a residual equity claim in Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A.. The
equity-like treatment of PECs and PIK Facility is further reinforced by the
presence of contractual provisions within the financing documentation
restricting payments related to these instruments.
The ratings take also into account the company's comfortable liquidity profile,
with liquidity score expected to remain above 3.0x over the next one to two
years, underpinned by adequate cash balances, availability under the Revolving
Credit Facility (RCF) and FCF generation. Fitch believes this will provide the
company with financial flexibility to service its upcoming debt obligations -
Fitch's liquidity score is defined as the sum of any available liquidity source,
including FCF, divided by the short-term debt service obligations, i.e. interest
and principal.