(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 -

Overview

-- Luxembourg-based lime producer Carmeuse Holding S.A. completed the sale of its U.S. industrial sand division for about $300 million in the end of the first quarter of 2012.

-- We believe management will use the bulk of the proceeds for debt reduction, which we anticipate will improve the group's credit ratios.

-- We are removing the ratings on Carmeuse from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on March 8, 2012, and raising the long-term rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations that the group will achieve results in line with the rating.

Rating Action

On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed its ratings on Luxembourg-based lime producer Carmeuse Holding S.A. from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on March 8, 2012, and raised the long-term corporate credit rating on the group to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable.