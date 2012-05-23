(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has published the final version of its revised rating criteria for multilateral development banks. The report was subject to an exposure draft published on 12 March 2012; the new version incorporates comments made by issuers and market participants.

The main objective of the report is to update the existing methodology outlined in "Rating Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranationals" dated 12 August 2011 at www.fitchratings.com. The report also proposes a scoring framework for multilateral development banks (MDBs) which complements Fitch's existing methodology. This methodology falls under the Master Criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' because MDBs are a special type of financial institution.

The revised methodology introduces refinements to Fitch's approach to rating MDBs as well as a decision aid tool which quantifies the relative importance of each rating factor. There will not be any rating changes related to this revised criteria.

The main change to Fitch's rating approach concerns the assessment of MDBs' capitalisation: more importance is given to equity to asset ratios, while the Fitch calculated ratio of usable capital to required capital is given less weight. This reflects the reduced importance given by Fitch to callable capital. The concept of 'key shareholders' is also defined in the report.

Fitch has introduced a scoring framework to systematise and quantify its rating analysis. This provides greater clarity regarding the rating factors considered in the analysis and their relative importance. It includes a number of quantitative and qualitative variables whose respective weights depends on their importance in Fitch's assessment of MDBs' credit quality. The scoring framework is consistent with the methodology and provides a rating output. However, the rating assigned by the rating committee relies on all the factors described in the methodology and not just those identified in the scoring framework. Therefore, it may differ from the rating indicated by the scorecard.

In Fitch's approach, the credit quality of MDBs, as for other financial institutions, rests on two broad factors: support from shareholders and intrinsic factors.

Shareholders' support is most often granted through callable capital, i.e. a commitment from shareholders to provide additional capital to the bank should it face difficulties in honouring its liabilities. Fitch's analysis of support focuses both on the ability and willingness of member states to provide that callable capital in a timely manner. This can be measured by the weighted average rating of shareholders. Also, the proportion of callable capital subscribed by shareholders rated 'AA-' and above gives a measure of the potential support the MDB can rely upon, and comparing this to the amount of outstanding debt of the MDB is another useful measure of effective support. Emphasis is also placed on the importance of the MDB in financing member states and on the political support it benefits from.

Intrinsic factors aim to measure the risk of a MDB defaulting due to its inability to meet future obligations - solvency risk - or due to insufficient cash resources to service debt on the due date - liquidity risk. Solvency largely depends on capitalisation, which captures the MDB's risk bearing capacity. It is measured by the equity to asset ratio and by Fitch's internally computed capital ratio - usable/required capital. It also requires an assessment of the MDB's leverage. Liquidity is measured by traditional ratios such as liquid assets to short term liabilities.

Intrinsic factors also include measures of the risk to which the MDB is exposed. Credit risk is analysed with a view to determine the risk of depletion of the bank's capital ratio. Credit risk on the loan portfolio, on treasury assets and on counterparties in hedging operations, is assessed via traditional ratios used for financial institutions, including the overall quality of counterparts, the level of impairments and reserves. This analysis is complemented with the analysis of market risk and operational risk, which can provoke significant one-off losses for the institution.

The quality of management, and in particular risk management and the coherence of strategy are taken into account. In the absence of international regulations applying to MDBs, Fitch analyses their internal risk management framework and strategy with a view to determine the potential future deterioration in the institution's credit quality resulting from mismanagement. Such analysis is mostly judgemental, bearing on the respect for prudential ratios defined by the MDBs' governing bodies, on the ability of the institution to achieve balanced growth and the ability of the management to define a coherent strategy.

The report, 'Rating Multilateral Development Banks - Revised Criteria and Scoring Model' dated 6 March 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Multilateral Development Banks

here