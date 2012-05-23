(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded MMFSL DA Feb 2011-1's (an ABS transaction) purchaser payouts as follows:

INR2,540.2m purchaser payouts upgraded to 'Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable'

The upgrade is based on a similar rating action on the corporate undertaking provider (Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL, 'Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable); see rating action commentary dated 13 September 2011 available on www.fitchratings.com.

The rating also reflects the adequate level of available credit enhancement and the satisfactory performance of the underlying collateral. The underlying portfolio consists of loans extended by MMFSL for the purchase of new tractor loans. As of 27 March 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR776.5m, and the outstanding pool receivables were INR2,889.2m.

According to the payout report of February 2012, loans delinquent by over 180 days accounted for 0.64% of the original pool receivables and 1.06% of the current pool receivables, which are within Fitch's expectations. The report also showed that 60.47% of the original pool receivables remained outstanding as of February 2012.