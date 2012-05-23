(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 - Substantial capital markets funding required to meet
ambitious targets for offshore wind farms in Europe may be threatened if project
sponsors cannot find ways to offset their high levels of construction risk. In
the absence of strong project features during construction, these projects are
unlikely to gain investment-grade ratings, Fitch Ratings says, mainly because
typically no single entity is responsible for construction, and due to weather
risk.
Building an offshore wind farm is a vast logistical challenge. These projects
typically use multi-contracting structures, and require the coordination of
complex marine logistics in an evolving supply chain, which raise the risk of
delays and overruns. Weather risks are typically not borne by contractors.
We see the construction risk of offshore wind farms as between that of
traditional thermal power plants and large oil and gas projects. Construction
risk in thermal power plant projects is typically mitigated by a fixed-price and
date-certain engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement with a
contractor with substantial experience and strong credit quality. Large oil and
gas projects typically lack a comprehensive EPC contract, but generally achieve
investment-grade ratings because the debt is guaranteed by investment-grade
sponsors until construction is completed.
Without similar contractual structures, offshore wind farm projects will need
significant additional safeguards to gain investment-grade ratings. These could
include the involvement of investment-grade sponsors with substantial experience
in delivering multi-contracting projects and which have contributed strong
equity funding to the project.
Such projects would also need to benefit from the presence of experienced
contractors, prudent structuring of interface risk, weather risk and
construction schedule. Sizeable funding contingencies would also need to be
available to projects in case of cost overruns caused by adverse weather.
Commitments by European countries to 2020 renewable energy targets require more
offshore wind farms in some countries. Installed capacity in the UK, which is
the largest market for offshore wind globally, is expected to increase to 12GW
of installed capacity by 2020 from its current 2GW. Germany's installed capacity
is relatively low but expected to increase by up to 10GW by 2020 to offset the
country's phasing out of nuclear power.
To date, most offshore wind farms have been financed primarily by utilities from
their corporate balance sheets. As projects grow in scale and utilities'
resources are used up, future projects will have to be financed by other
sources.
