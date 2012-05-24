(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Aurora Oil & Gas Ltd. ------------------------- 24-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Australia
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Jan-2012 B/-- B/--
Rationale
The ratings on Aurora Oil & Gas Ltd. (Aurora) reflect the company's small asset base and low
production levels, lack of geographical diversification, and limited operating track record. In
addition, the company will have a deficit in its free operating cash flow mainly because of its
capital expenditure in 2012 and 2013, which will be mostly debt-funded.
We believe the company's favorable cost structure and high-quality reserve base which has a
significant exposure to crude oil prices, offset the weaknesses.
Aurora's financial risk profile is "aggressive" in our opinion. We expect Aurora and
Marathon Oil Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2) to be committed to the aggressive forward drilling
program, and forecast capital expenditure to average about US$270 million in 2012 and 2013. This
amount does not consider any additional capital expenditure related to Aurora's proposed
acquisition of a further 6% non-operated working interest in the Sugarloaf Area of Mutual
Interest (AMI). Given the comparatively low production levels, anticipated spending levels far
exceed Aurora's projected operating cash flows. We expect the company to have negative free
operating cash flow in 2012 and 2013.
We estimate debt-to-EBITDA to rise to about 2x in 2012 based on our current oil price
assumption of US$85 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil. The company can also
draw on its revolving facility to fund any cash flow deficits. Credit measures projected by the
company are somewhat better than our rating expectations. Likewise, other credit measures should
be strong for the rating, such as funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage of about 10x and
FFO to debt of more than 30%. We expect the company to generate higher internal accruals to fund
operations and reduce its reliance on debt once production increases. Under our oil price
assumptions, we expect the company to have positive free operating cash flow by the start of
2014.