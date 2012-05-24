Fitch Affirms Austria at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Austria's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA+' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Austria's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. The issue on Austria's Short-Term local c