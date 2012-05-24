(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all ratings of two Bella Trust Series and three Bella Trust No. 2 Series transactions. A full list of rating actions can be found below.

Bella Trust No. 2 Series 2011-2 is a securitisation of automotive and equipment loan receivables while the remaining Bella Trust No. 2 Series and Bella Trust Series are securitisations of automotive loan receivables, all of which are originated by Capital Finance Australia Limited.

The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that the transactions are able to cover future losses with available excess income. All of the transactions have experienced losses in line with, or lower, than Fitch estimated at closing. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

"The Bella Trust Series transactions have continued to perform in line with Fitch's expectations, with sufficient excess spread available to cover the minimal losses incurred to date," said Spencer Wilson, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

As of the payment date in April 2012, the Bella Trust Series 2010-1 notes had amortised by 55% and credit enhancement available to noteholders had increased by 2x since closing in July 2010. The collateral's characteristics have not changed materially since closing and cumulative net losses amounted to AUD3,693,716 (0.61% of the initial collateral balance) as at 31 March 2012, less than Fitch's base case estimate.