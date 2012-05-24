(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 24 -

Overview

-- The year-end operating performance of U.K.-based high-end department store chain Highland Group Holdings Ltd. (House of Fraser) was considerably weaker than we expected, with a sharp decline in EBITDA and margins.

-- As a result, the company's credit metrics have deteriorated.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term rating on House of Fraser to 'B' from 'B+' and assigning a negative outlook.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that, given ongoing challenging economic conditions and the seasonal nature of the business, further setbacks in earnings and higher fixed costs could test House of Fraser's headroom under financial covenants toward the end of the current fiscal year.

Rating Action

On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based high-end department store chain Highland Group Holdings Ltd. (House of Fraser) to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is negative.

At the same time, we lowered our issue ratings on House of Fraser's GBP250 million senior secured notes to 'B' from 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these notes remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of payment default.

Rationale:

The downgrade reflects our view of House of Fraser's disappointing results in the fiscal year ended Jan. 28, 2012 (fiscal 2012), which contributed to a significant weakening of its adjusted credit metrics and our revised assessment of its business risk profile.