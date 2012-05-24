(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have carried out our credit and cash flow analysis under our U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- Following our review, we have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class M1, M2, and B1 notes.

-- Our ratings on the class A2a and A2c notes are no longer on CreditWatch negative for credit and cash flow reasons, but remain on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons.

-- GMAC Residential Funding is the originator of the collateral pool, which comprises U.K. nonconforming residential mortgages.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on RMAC 2005-NS1 PLC's class M1, M2, and B1 notes. Our ratings on the class A2a and A2c notes are no longer on CreditWatch negative for credit and cash flow reasons, but remain on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the most recent transaction information that we have received (dated December 2011), and the application of our 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011).

On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed our ratings on all of the classes of notes in this transaction on CreditWatch negative, due to our U.K. RMBS criteria (see "Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update"). On Feb. 7, 2012, we again placed our ratings on the class A2a, A2c and M1 notes on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons, following the expiry of their remedy period (see "European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Following Expiry Of Counterparty Remedy Periods").