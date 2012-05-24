(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 24 - Most European cable operators appear set to maintain solid top-line growth rates and earnings margins over the next two years. This is according to an article Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published today. The article, titled "Europe's Cable Industry Is Sending Clear Signals Of Revenue Growth," says that the main impetus for this will likely come from a continued increase in new triple-play subscribers (bundling of pay-TV services, broadband Internet, and telephony) and the resilience of cable operators' subscription-led business models, even in a weaker economic environment.

Cable operators' more attractive price-performance offerings compared with bundled products from telecommunications companies is the main support for triple-play subscriber growth in Europe. In our view, cable operators in many European countries will likely retain the advantage of higher bandwidth capabilities over rival telecom operators' traditional copper cable networks in the near term. This is as the telecoms generally use caution in rolling out fiber networks, owing to very high investment needs and an often uncertain regulatory environment.

The article outlines several competitive threats that could impair the sector's prospects for revenue growth in the medium term. They include telecom companies' increasing investments in fiber networks and stronger competition from alternative TV platforms, such as Internet-protocol TV, satellite TV, and mobile broadband offerings using fourth generation networks.