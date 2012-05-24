(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned two entities of India's MM group a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)', and another of its companies a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

Fitch has taken a consolidated view of the MM group while assigning the ratings, given the strong operational linkages among the companies in the group in terms of the same line of business, common founders and the fungibility of funds. The two companies rated at 'Fitch BB-(ind)' are Mohan Gems & Jewels Private Limited (MGJ) and Delhi Diamonds Private Limited (DDPL). The company rated at 'Fitch B+(ind)' is M.M. Jewellers (MMJ).

The ratings are constrained by MM group's low brand recall in the highly fragmented and competitive gems and jewellery industry and its high geographic concentration with exports to UAE accounting for around 30% of the group's total sales. The ratings are also constrained by the group's tight liquidity position as reflected by its fully utilised working capital limits in FY12, due to its high working capital requirements to maintain a large of inventory of gold. However, the latter also provides a cushion against financial distress.

MMJ's ratings are further constrained by the partnership nature of the organisation.

The ratings benefit from the increase in the group's size of operations over the last two years. Provisional results for FY12 (financial year ending March) indicate consolidated revenue of INR10,028.74m (FY11: INR5,044.22m). Also, improved operating margins of 3.74% (provisional) in FY12 (FY11: 1.76%) on a consolidated basis led to an improvement in net financial leverage to 4.18x (FY11: 9.6x) and net interest coverage to 2.29x (FY11: 1.78x). The ratings also reflect the group's presence in the gems and jewellery industry since 1998.

Negative rating guidelines include a decline in profitability leading to net interest coverage below 1.2x on a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines include an improvement in profitability leading to net interest coverage above 1.75x on a sustained basis.

MM group is a Delhi-based manufacturer, retailer and exporter of gems and jewellery (gold and diamond).

MM Group's bank facilities have been rated as follows:

MGJ:

INR650m fund-based limits: assigned 'Fitch BB-(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind)'

DDPL:

INR500m fund-based limits: assigned 'Fitch BB-(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind)'

MMJ:

INR300m fund-based limits: assigned 'Fitch B+(ind)/Fitch A4(ind)'