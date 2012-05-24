(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Sanofi ---------------------------------------- 24-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: France
Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical
preparations
Mult. CUSIP6: 80105N
Mult. CUSIP6: 801060
Mult. CUSIP6: 8010M2
Mult. CUSIP6: 8010M3
Mult. CUSIP6: 8010M5
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Mar-2005 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
20-Sep-2004 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on France-based pharmaceuticals group Sanofi reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "excellent" business risk
profile, supported by its well-diversified group structure, and its "modest"
financial risk profile, according to our criteria.