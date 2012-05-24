(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 24 - Fitch Ratings says that the recent petrol price hike does not resolve the larger
issues plaguing the Indian oil & gas sector.
"Though the petrol price hike provides immediate relief to the oil marketing
companies, it leaves larger sector issues unresolved", says Abhinav Goel, Senior
Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Energy & Utilities team. This also does not
change gross under-recoveries as petrol is technically a de-regulated product,
and therefore losses on petrol are not added in the gross under-recoveries
eligible for government compensation.
Partial de-regulation is compounding the problem of under-recovery by skewing
the consumption pattern in favour of diesel, which is highly subsidised. As a
result, the consumption of diesel grew at a higher rate of 6.7% during FY12
compared with 5.7% growth in petrol consumption. This reversed the earlier trend
where petrol consumption grew at a higher rate (FY11: 10.7%, FY10: 13.9%)
compared with diesel consumption (6.5% and 8.9%). The price differential between
petrol and diesel, which was INR24.73 per litre (Delhi) before the hike, has
increased further to INR32.27 per litre (Delhi). Diesel, which accounted for
less than 20% of gross under-recoveries in FY10, saw its share increasing over
58% in FY12. Meanwhile, absolute under-recoveries on kerosene and LPG have also
been increasing.
"Even if diesel price were to be increased soon after petrol, these fuel price
changes would remain ad-hoc in nature and would fail to provide the policy
clarity on fuel pricing and subsidy sharing which all stakeholders are looking
for", added Mr. Goel.
Policy reforms to improve the timeliness of subsidy transfer to public sector
oil marketing companies (OMCs), to prevent spikes in their short-term
borrowings, and to rationalise taxes on fuels are other important issues which
need to be resolved. To put things in perspective, borrowings of Indian Oil
Corporation Ltd. (IOC), the largest OMC, increased to INR787bn as on
end-December 2011 from INR578bn in end-March 2011, with the short term
borrowings accounting for about 70%. Fitch notes that of IOC's total borrowings
around 35% are forex denominated, which could also expose it to INR
depreciation.
While Fitch's ratings on the Indian national oil companies (IOC, 'BBB-'/Stable;
HPCL, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable; GAIL, 'BBB-'/Stable) are based on the
strategic importance of the sector to the sovereign and the strong likelihood of support,
and are therefore expected to remain stable, the high subsidy burden and lack of
policy clarity do affect the financial flexibility of these companies.