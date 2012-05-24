(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A' issue
rating to United Technologies Corp.'s proposed senior unsecured note offering. UTC will
issue the notes under its WKSI shelf registration statement, with various maturities. UTC will
use the proceeds from the notes to fund a portion of its planned acquisition of Goodrich Corp.
The notes contain a mandatory redemption provision if the acquisition, which is subject
to regulatory approval, is not completed by March 25, 2013. UTC currently expects to complete
the acquisition in mid-2012.
The 'A' rating on Hartford, Conn.-based industrial and aerospace product
manufacturer UTC reflect our expectations that the pending acquisition of
Goodrich Corp. will strengthen UTC's business risk profile. This should be
enough to offset its less conservative financial policies and temper the
deterioration in financial leverage that will result from the transaction. We
believe the resulting business profile of UTC would be "excellent" and its
financial profile would be "intermediate."
We estimate that at closing, the pro forma ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA
would increase to about 2.7x and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total
debt would weaken to about 30%. Under our base scenario, we expect that the
company will be able to subsequently reduce its debt with $3 billion of
identified asset divestitures and with a good portion of its $4 billion in
annual discretionary cash flow. We also expect the company to limit
acquisitions and share buybacks during that period. The combination of these
factors should decrease leverage toward 2x and increase FFO to debt to about
35%-40%, which we would view as appropriate for the rating, within the next
two years. However, if adverse end-market developments, an inability or
unwillingness to execute planned divestitures, or aggressive financial
decisions meaningfully delay or compromise the improvement we expect, we could
consider a lower rating.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Research Update: United Technologies 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed On
Updated Financing Plan For Goodrich Acquisition; Outlook Still Negative, March
16, 2012
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
United Technologies Corp.
Corporate credit rating A/Negative/A-1
NEW RATING
United Technologies Corp.
Senior unsecured notes A