BRIEF-Meridian Waste Solutions says co, Goldman, Sachs & Co entered into registration rights agreement
* Effective Jan 30, 2017,co and Goldman, Sachs & Co entered into a registration rights agreement-SEC filing
May 24 BlackRock Inc
* Moody's assigns A1 to BlackRock Inc's $1.5 billion senior unsecured notes
Feb 3 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc said on Friday that a malware in the servers at 12 of its hotels in the United States tracked payment card data if the card was used at the hotels' restaurants and bars between August and December last year.
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.