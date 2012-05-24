We view Isola's business risk profile as "vulnerable," primarily reflecting its moderate overall competitive position in the global PCB laminate industry and high fixed costs, making it particularly susceptible to industry volatility. Though Isola is the leading laminate supplier to PCB fabricators in the U.S. and Europe and has strength in certain higher performance product categories, the company is a modest overall player within the PCB laminate industry. It has only an estimated 7% share of the global PCB laminate market and competes with companies are significantly larger, more diversified, and better capitalized. The company also has a short track record of operating at its current profitability levels.

We assess Isola's financial profile as "aggressive." Despite many equity-like characteristics, we analytically treat the company's convertible preferred certificates (CPCs) and accrued preferred interests as debt. As a result, March 2012 leverage is about 8x on a trailing-12-month basis when adjusting for operating leases, unfunded pensions, and the company's CPCs. Excluding the noncash-pay CPCs, the total adjusted trailing leverage would be about 5.5x.

The company's ultimate parent stated in its S-1 registration statement that it will use the net proceeds from an IPO, together with proceeds from a new senior secured credit facility, to prepay all of its existing term loans and mezzanine debt. Additionally, as part of a corporate reorganization to occur immediately prior to the IPO, the company's CPCs will be converted into common shares.

Revenues for the quarter ended March 2012 were $152 million, a 5% year-over-year decline, though it was up 10% sequentially. Year-over-year declines were due to lower volumes, partly offset by improved average sales prices (ASPs). EBITDA margin improved over 200 basis points to 19.7% year over year, a multiyear quarterly peak, due to improved product mix and significantly improved material costs. However, we do not expect current EBITDA margins to continue through the year, as pricing pressure from customers offsets the benefits of lower commodity costs.

Liquidity

We view Isola's liquidity profile as "adequate." We calculate cash sources to include existing cash balances of about $51 million and modest cash flow from operations. We expect cash uses to consist of capital spending of about $20 million and increased working capital uses over the next 12 months. We also expect coverage of cash uses to exceed 1.2x for the next 12 months and net sources to be positive, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA.

Relevant aspects of Isola's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:

-- Isola does not have a revolving credit facility, but we expect the company to maintain cash balances sufficient to meet capital investments and debt repayments in the near term.

-- We do not expect Isola to undertake any acquisitions or shareholder payments which could stress the liquidity.

-- The company has adequate cushion with its term loan leverage covenant.

Recovery analysis

Isola's senior secured facility has a recovery rating of '3', indicating meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default, and resulting in a 'B' issue-level rating, the same as the corporate credit rating. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Isola, published Nov. 21, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)

CreditWatch

Standard & Poor's will monitor the progress of the IPO and the size and ultimate use of the proceeds. We will also assess Isola's business prospects in determining the rating outcome. We could consider an upgrade if net IPO proceeds resulted in debt reduction in the 4.5x area, but any potential upgrade would be limited to one notch.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008