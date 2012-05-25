(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Hong Kong-based property investor Swire Properties' "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile support its stand-alone credit profile of 'a'.

-- Swire Properties has a strong affiliation with parent Swire Pacific, in our opinion.

-- We are assigning our 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on Swire Properties and our 'A-' issue rating on the company's proposed guaranteed MTN program. At the same time, we are assigning our 'cnAA' Greater China credit scale ratings to Swire Properties and the proposed MTN program.

-- The stable outlook reflects the company's strong and stable rental income and its strong financial flexibility.

Rating Action

On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating to Hong Kong-based property investor Swire Properties Ltd. The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'cnAA' Greater China credit scale rating to the company. At the same time, we assigned our 'A-' issue rating and our 'cnAA' Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed medium-term note (MTN) program that Swire Properties guarantees.

Rationale

The rating on Swire Properties reflects the company's strong and stable rental income from its large and growing investment property portfolio. The rating also reflects Swire Properties' good asset quality and brand recognition, and the company's good liability management and strong financial flexibility. Swire Properties' large capital expenditure requirements and potential financial volatility stemming from the cyclicality in property trading moderate the above strengths.