(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 25 - Japan's 15 rated regional banks improved their net profits in fiscal 2011 (ended
March 31, 2012), which generally met Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectations. The
improvement was mainly due to banks incurring lower credit costs with a low number of corporate
bankruptcies in Japan. However, the profitability of the rated regional banks still shows a
declining trend and remains a risk, said Standard & Poor's in a Japanese-language report
published today.
The 15 regional banks rated by Standard & Poor's booked a total net income of JPY248.6
billion in fiscal 2011, up 15% (weighted average) year on year. Credit costs decreased mainly
because: 1) there was a fall in one-off credit costs posted in fiscal 2010 (ended March 2011) by
three regional banks in northeastern Japan that were affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake
and tsunami and; 2) government measures to support small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) have
kept the number of nationwide bankruptcies at a low level. The financial results of the rated
regional banks were generally within our expectations. Nevertheless, their profitability
remained low with return on assets (ROA) at 0.3%. Also, the net interest margin (NIM) continued
to decline. NIM is a pillar of interest income that accounts for 80% of the banks' gross
operating income. Therefore, a decline in a bank's NIM erodes its ability to absorb losses. As a
result, we may consider lowering the stand-alone credit profiles of the rated regional banks,
taking into consideration the financial profile of each bank, if we do not see any signs of
improvement in their profitability, or if we see a growing possibility that core operating
profits will not be sufficient to cover credit costs in an ordinary economic cycle.
The 15 Japanese regional banks are 77 Bank Ltd., Bank of Iwate Ltd., Bank
of Kyoto Ltd., Bank of Yokohama Ltd., Chiba Bank Ltd., Hachijuni
Bank Ltd., Higo Bank Ltd., Hokkoku Bank Ltd., Hokuriku Bank Ltd., Hyakugo Bank
Ltd., Iyo Bank Ltd., Kagoshima Bank Ltd., Keiyo Bank Ltd.,
Shizuoka Bank Ltd., and Toho Bank Ltd. Among the 15 banks, Bank of Iwate, 77
Bank, and Toho Bank are based respectively in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, which
were devastated by the earthquake and tsunami.