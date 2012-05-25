(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ferrovial, S.A.'s (Ferrovial) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Short-term IDR has also been affirmed at 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable.

Ferrovial's business diversification remains a key credit factor, mainly driven by its construction and services activities in Spain, UK and Poland. Fitch recognises Ferrovial's long track record and proven ability in managing large and complex construction projects. This is further supported by its increasing order backlog (EUR22.4bn in December 2011) representing more than 36 months of average business, which is above many of its peers.

The company completed its asset rotation strategy during 2011, with EUR1.2bn of cash proceeds mainly generated by the divestment of Swissport and the disposal of a 5.88% stake in BAA. These proceeds have been partly used to repay EUR800m of corporate debt and increase Ferrovial's adjusted net cash position to around EUR680m in December 2011.

Fitch highlights that domestic risk remains, among other factors because a large portion of the company's clients in Spain are from the public sector, which is exposed to the Spanish economic downturn. An increase in bad debt in relation to these clients could lead to a deterioration of Ferrovial's working capital dynamics, affecting its cash flow generation capacity. The Spanish government has put a plan in place for municipalities and regional governments to support companies' outstanding receivables. Fitch will closely monitor the development of this plan as poor execution would put pressure on Ferrovial's credit profile.

The group's financial profile is commensurate with the ratings. Fitch adjusts leverage calculations for Ferrovial to reflect the non-recourse nature of the toll-roads and airports businesses by excluding related EBITDA and debt but including sustainable dividends. Ferrovial received around GBP60m of dividends from BAA in Q112, which is ahead of initial assumptions. However, Fitch notes that a sustained track record is required for it to fully include BAA's dividends in the analysis.

On this adjusted basis, Fitch assumes that Ferrovial's net leverage (net debt to EBITDAR, with R defined as rents) will remain below 1x on a sustained basis and interest coverage is expected to be at least 5x.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the company is comfortably placed at the rating level. The stability of the dividend flow from the toll roads concessions portfolio (EUR159m in FY11), mainly generated by its Canadian toll road (407ETR), supports the Outlook.

Ferrovial reduced and refinanced its corporate syndicated loan during 2011 and does not face significant maturities at the corporate level until 2015. As of December 2011, the company had a cash position of EUR1.7bn and EUR1bn of undrawn committed facilities.