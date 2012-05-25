(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Our April 30, 2012 downgrade of Banco Santander has triggered the need for remedy actions in the transaction documents for Santander Hipotecario 6.

-- We have received confirmation from the trustee (which has noteholder's consent) that these remedy actions, which reflect our 2010 counterparty criteria, are not going to be taken.

-- Consequently, the maximum rating achievable in this transaction will now be equal to the rating on Banco Santander.

-- We have therefore lowered our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes.

-- Santander Hipotecario 6, originated by Banco Santander, closed in May 2010 and is collateralized by residential mortgage loans granted to individuals in Spain.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander Hipotecario 6's class A, B, and C notes. At the same time, we removed the ratings on the class A and B notes from CreditWatch negative (see list below).

On April 20, 2012, we lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes, taking into account the most recent developments that we had observed in the transaction at that time (see "Various Rating Actions Taken in Spanish RMBS Transactions Santander Hipotecario 1, 2, 3, And 6").