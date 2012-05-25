(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 25 -
Overview
-- German cable operator Kabel Deutschland Holding entered into an
agreement to acquire the business of German cable operator Tele Columbus.
-- Although we view the acquisition as positive for Kabel Deutschland's
revenue and earnings prospects, it delays the expected improvement of the
group's credit measures.
-- We are revising our outlook on Kabel Deutschland to stable from
positive and affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Kabel
Deutschland.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Kabel Deutschland
will continue to generate solid FOCF and maintain a Standard & Poor's-adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA ratio between 4.5x and 5.0x pro forma the acquisition.
Rating Action
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
German cable operator Kabel Deutschland Holding AG (Kabel Deutschland) to
stable from positive. At the same time, the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit
rating was affirmed.
Rationale
The outlook revision primarily reflects our expectation that the announced
acquisition of the German cable operator Tele Columbus GmbH (not rated) will
delay the expected improvement in Kabel Deutschland's credit measures.