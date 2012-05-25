(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 -

Summary analysis -- Orebro (Municipality of) ---------------------- 25-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-May-2010 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on the Municipality of Orebro reflect our view of Sweden's stable and supportive local and regional government (LRG) system and the municipality's dynamic local economy, which serves as a regional growth center. Orebro's strong budgetary performance and sound liquidity position provide additional support for the ratings.

Offsetting these strengths is Orebro's increasing tax-supported debt and limited expenditure flexibility.

Orebro benefits from the Swedish LRG system's predictability, supportiveness, and high degree of institutional stability. In addition, the country's fiscal policy framework promotes budgetary discipline through a balanced-budget requirement with which the sector is broadly compliant. The LRG sector's revenue and expenditure management is based on a far-reaching equalization system and autonomy in setting local taxes.

Orebro's local economy is dynamic and diverse. Importantly, the municipality exhibits healthy population growth, signaling its importance as a regional growth center. Population growth in the surrounding regions is declining. However, the inflow of inhabitants into Orebro has led to a structurally high unemployment rate of 7.5% as of March 2012, compared with the national average of 6.6%.

In 2011, Orebro reported a strong operating balance at 4.5% of operating revenues, compared with 5.5% in 2010. This was significantly better than the figures in the city's 2011 budget and was largely explained by a quicker-than-anticipated recovery in tax revenue growth. Moderate levels of investment together with some capital revenues led to a surplus after capital accounts of 1% of total revenues in 2011. For the 2012-2014 planning period, we forecast operating balances of a healthy 3.9% of operating revenues. At the same time, we expect investments to average 3.8% of total expenditures, leading to an average surplus after capital accounts of about 0.3%.

At year-end 2011, Orebro's tax-supported debt ratio stood at 36% of consolidated operating revenues. Nearly all debt taken up in the city treasury is passed on to its municipal companies, which are generally in sound financial health. We consider several companies to be self-supporting, most notably public housing company Orebrobostader. We have taken this self-supporting status into account when assessing Orebro's overall debt position. Orebro's decision to set-up an in-house bank within the city treasury has set the city's tax-supported debt on an increasing trend as the previously guaranteed debt of its municipal companies has been substituted with onlending from the city. Moreover, investments within the municipal companies will require additional net new borrowings from the city treasury in the next few years. Accordingly, we expect Orebro's tax-supported debt to increase to 68% of consolidated operating revenues by year-end 2014.

Orebro's operating expenditure constituted 95% of total expenditure in 2011. Expenditure flexibility is constrained by the large proportion of operating costs incurred through mandatory labor-intensive services that cannot be rationalized without affecting the quality of these services. In terms of expenditure flexibility, the most obvious leeway can be found in capital expenditure, which accounted for 5% of total expenditures in 2011. However, because a large proportion relates to important infrastructure or already committed projects, we consider Orebro's willingness to substantially reduce capital spending as limited, at least in the short term.

Liquidity

We consider Orebro's liquidity position a "positive" rating factor. In April 2012, Orebro's available liquidity and committed bank facilities amounted to 93% of debt maturing within the next 12 months.

Orebro has a range of funding alternatives, which reduces refinancing risk. Funding is largely acquired through a Swedish krona (SEK) 3 billion commercial paper program, bonds, and loans from local government finance agency Kommuninvest i Sverige AB (Kommuninvest). Consequently, we acknowledge Orebro's strong and reliable capital market access in assessing the city's overall liquidity position.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Orebro will maintain a sound financial performance, with an operating balance of 3.9% of revenues over the 2012-2014 planning period. While we expect the municipality's tax-supported debt to increase, we do not expect it to exceed 70% of consolidated revenues in the planning period.

We could raise the ratings if the municipality generates much stronger budgetary surpluses than we currently expect, markedly reduces the forecast debt increase, and significantly improves liquidity.

We could lower the ratings if Orebro's financial performance were to weaken significantly or if its debt ratios were to increase materially. If Orebro's liquidity deteriorates to the extent that we view it as a negative rating factor, it could also result in ratings downside. A negative reassessment of the financial profiles of the larger municipal companies could also put downward pressure on the ratings.

