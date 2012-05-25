(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Rationale
The ratings on the Municipality of Orebro reflect our view of Sweden's stable and supportive
local and regional government (LRG) system and the municipality's dynamic local economy, which
serves as a regional growth center. Orebro's strong budgetary performance and sound liquidity
position provide additional support for the ratings.
Offsetting these strengths is Orebro's increasing tax-supported debt and limited expenditure
flexibility.
Orebro benefits from the Swedish LRG system's predictability, supportiveness, and high
degree of institutional stability. In addition, the country's fiscal policy framework promotes
budgetary discipline through a balanced-budget requirement with which the sector is broadly
compliant. The LRG sector's revenue and expenditure management is based on a far-reaching
equalization system and autonomy in setting local taxes.
Orebro's local economy is dynamic and diverse. Importantly, the municipality exhibits
healthy population growth, signaling its importance as a regional growth center. Population
growth in the surrounding regions is declining. However, the inflow of inhabitants into Orebro
has led to a structurally high unemployment rate of 7.5% as of March 2012, compared with the
national average of 6.6%.
In 2011, Orebro reported a strong operating balance at 4.5% of operating revenues, compared
with 5.5% in 2010. This was significantly better than the figures in the city's 2011 budget and
was largely explained by a quicker-than-anticipated recovery in tax revenue growth. Moderate
levels of investment together with some capital revenues led to a surplus after capital accounts
of 1% of total revenues in 2011. For the 2012-2014 planning period, we forecast operating
balances of a healthy 3.9% of operating revenues. At the same time, we expect investments to
average 3.8% of total expenditures, leading to an average surplus after capital accounts of
about 0.3%.
At year-end 2011, Orebro's tax-supported debt ratio stood at 36% of consolidated operating
revenues. Nearly all debt taken up in the city treasury is passed on to its municipal companies,
which are generally in sound financial health. We consider several companies to be
self-supporting, most notably public housing company Orebrobostader. We have taken this
self-supporting status into account when assessing Orebro's overall debt position. Orebro's
decision to set-up an in-house bank within the city treasury has set the city's tax-supported
debt on an increasing trend as the previously guaranteed debt of its municipal companies has
been substituted with onlending from the city. Moreover, investments within the municipal
companies will require additional net new borrowings from the city treasury in the next few
years. Accordingly, we expect Orebro's tax-supported debt to increase to 68% of consolidated
operating revenues by year-end 2014.
Orebro's operating expenditure constituted 95% of total expenditure in 2011. Expenditure
flexibility is constrained by the large proportion of operating costs incurred through mandatory
labor-intensive services that cannot be rationalized without affecting the quality of these
services. In terms of expenditure flexibility, the most obvious leeway can be found in capital
expenditure, which accounted for 5% of total expenditures in 2011. However, because a large
proportion relates to important infrastructure or already committed projects, we consider
Orebro's willingness to substantially reduce capital spending as limited, at least in the short
term.
Liquidity
We consider Orebro's liquidity position a "positive" rating factor. In April 2012, Orebro's
available liquidity and committed bank facilities amounted to 93% of debt maturing within the
next 12 months.
Orebro has a range of funding alternatives, which reduces refinancing risk. Funding is
largely acquired through a Swedish krona (SEK) 3 billion commercial paper program, bonds, and
loans from local government finance agency Kommuninvest i Sverige AB (Kommuninvest).
Consequently, we acknowledge Orebro's strong and reliable capital market access in assessing the
city's overall liquidity position.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Orebro will maintain a sound
financial performance, with an operating balance of 3.9% of revenues over the 2012-2014 planning
period. While we expect the municipality's tax-supported debt to increase, we do not expect it
to exceed 70% of consolidated revenues in the planning period.
We could raise the ratings if the municipality generates much stronger budgetary surpluses
than we currently expect, markedly reduces the forecast debt increase, and significantly
improves liquidity.
We could lower the ratings if Orebro's financial performance were to weaken significantly or
if its debt ratios were to increase materially. If Orebro's liquidity deteriorates to the extent
that we view it as a negative rating factor, it could also result in ratings downside. A
negative reassessment of the financial profiles of the larger municipal companies could also put
downward pressure on the ratings.
