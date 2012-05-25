(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Scottish American Investment Co. PLC ---------- 25-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Investment

offices, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Apr-2001 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAINTS) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its permanent capital base, broad diversity of its investment portfolio, and absence of share buybacks. The ratings also reflect the relatively high leverage combined with the fact that, although the majority of investments are in liquid assets, there is nevertheless a significant proportion of the portfolio invested in assets we consider to be less liquid. At March 31, 2012, SAINTS' reported gross leverage ratio (defined as gross debt-to-shareholders' funds with debenture at book value) was 27.6%, while investments that we consider to be less liquid (such as listed emerging market equity investments and direct property investments) comprised about 40% of the portfolio by value. Both ratios are high compared to the other U.K. investment trust peers rated by Standard & Poor's.