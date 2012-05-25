Compass Securitization LLC and Compass Securitisation Ltd. (together, "Compass") are subsidiaries of Compass Holdings Ltd. and issue CCL notes in the U.S. and European commercial paper (CP) markets, respectively. Additionally, Compass Securitisation Ltd. issues NCCL notes (non-cash-collateralized liquidity notes). The purchasing entities in Europe fund receivables either through Compass Securitization LLC or Compass Securitisation Ltd. However, Compass U.S. Acquisition LLC, the U.S. purchasing vehicle, can only fund through the U.S. issuer.

Since June 2010, with respect to the CCL notes only, liquidity has been fully supported through cash collateralization: The sponsor, WestLB, supports its obligations toward Compass under the liquidity facility. WestLB has covenanted that, for as long as it is rated below 'A-1', it will deposit cash collateral in an amount equal to at least 100% of the outstanding CP with respect to CCL notes only, plus interest and senior expenses, into a cash collateral account in the name of Compass before such CCL notes are issued.

The CCL notes rank pari passu with the NCCL notes regarding the allocation of cash flows from the asset pools. However, the transaction documents explicitly exclude NCCL noteholders from access to cash collateral, so the NCCL notes are substantially exposed to WestLB as liquidity provider.

Currently, WestLB provides support to Compass in various roles, including administrator, bank account provider, collateral agent, and sponsor.

On Dec. 20, 2011, the restructuring of WestLB was approved by the European Commission, and it is currently being implemented. The restructuring aims to split off certain business segments from WestLB and transfer them to Helaba AG, and to sell other business segments and transfer the remaining segments to Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA) by June 30, 2012. Furthermore, under the future name of Portigon Financial Services, WestLB will provide portfolio management and other services, and in this respect will provide ongoing servicing for Compass from July 1, 2012.

In our view, the servicing for the program should therefore not be negatively affected. WestLB has confirmed to us that contact persons will remain the same. We understand it is likely that the financial obligations of WestLB toward Compass will transfer either to Helaba or to EAA, and we currently rate both entities higher than we rate WestLB. However, with regard to the financial obligations to be transferred or sold from WestLB to a successor, we believe processes for the restructuring are vague due to the limited published information currently available.

We will continue to monitor these planned changes.

