May 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Intra Mortgage Finance 1 Srl (IMF 1), as follows:

Class A (ISIN IT0003405989) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative

Class B (ISIN IT0003405997) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable

Class C (ISIN IT0003406003) affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmations reflect the sufficient level of credit enhancement (CE) available to the rated notes, as well as the stable performance of the pool, which remains in line with Fitch's initial expectations. The Negative Outlook on the class A notes reflects the Outlook on the Italian sovereign Issuer Default Rating (see "Fitch: SF Impact of Spanish, Italian & Irish Sovereign Rating Actions", dated 01 February 2012 and available on www.fitchratings.com).

Note redemption is currently sequential, and with a fully funded reserve fund of EUR11.9m, Fitch expects a further build-up in the credit support available to the notes.

Delinquencies are defined as loans with an unpaid instalment for at least 25 days. Upon seven monthly, five quarterly or three semi-annually unpaid instalments the loan is classified as defaulted. The transaction features a provisioning mechanism whereby the outstanding balance of defaulted loans is fully written off using available excess revenue. To date, the issuer has successfully provisioned all defaulted loans. In the absence of a detailed breakdown of delinquent loans, Fitch applied more conservative assumptions in deriving the probability of default of the underlying loans. The analysis showed that despite the additional stresses applied, the notes have sufficient credit support to withstand their respective rating stresses.

The reserve fund target amount is subject to certain triggers, and could step up to EUR14m should the delinquency ratio reach 10% of the current pool balance. Alternatively it can step down to EUR4.7m upon the full repayment of the class A notes. Based on the delinquency and principal payment trends observed in the pool on the past few payment dates (around 6% and 20% on average, respectively), Fitch expects the reserve to remain fully funded at its current amount on the upcoming payment dates. In addition, the class A notes are also expected to remain outstanding in the near term (EUR22m as of the last April 2012 payment date), which is why Fitch did not incorporate any CE reduction in its analysis of the transaction. As a result, the ratings on the notes were affirmed, while the Outlooks on the class B and C notes remain Stable

There is a class B and C notes interest deferral trigger in the structure. Upon the breach of the cumulative default ratios of 18% (for the class B notes) and 13.6% (class C), interest paid on these notes would become subordinate to the principal payments in the transaction's priority of payments. According to Fitch's reading of the transaction documentation, the trigger should be linked to the cumulative gross defaults, which stood at 8.5% of the initial portfolio balance in March 2012. However, the servicer has opted to link the trigger to the net cumulative default ratio (presently at 3.2% of the initial pool balance). In Fitch's view, this interpretation of the documentation understates the level of defaults for the purposes of trigger calculation.

IMF 1's highly seasoned pool (127.9 months; as of March 2012 at 12.2% of the initial pool balance) comprises a mix of residential and commercial loans (11.5% of the current pool compared to 26.6% at close). Because commercial loans are deemed to be have a higher default probability compared to the residential pool, Fitch applied additional hits, in line with its criteria. The agency also adjusted the market value declines for this portion of the portfolio, as per its 'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 06 June 2011.