(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 -

Summary analysis -- Ziggo Bond Co. B.V. --------------------------- 25-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Apr-2012 BB/-- BB/--

22-Apr-2010 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The ratings on The Netherlands-based Ziggo Bond Co. B.V., the indirect full owner of the largest Dutch TV cable operator reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's satisfactory business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile.

The ratings are constrained by Ziggo's aggressive financial risk profile, which reflects both majority ownership by private equity sponsors and the company's stated financial policy. Conversely, we consider that the business risk profile is underpinned by Ziggo's strong cable and overall TV market position in an attractive market and its state-of-the-art network. These factors translate into very high margins and strong free cash flow generation, and should allow revenue growth through consumers' ongoing shift to digital and bundles. That said, we are also mindful of the head-to-head competition Ziggo faces against domestic incumbent Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN; BBB/Stable/A-2), and the latter's gradual rollout of very high bit-rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) or fiber, which could narrow Ziggo's advantage over time.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment, we anticipate that Ziggo's increasing share of bundles and the shift from analogue to digital will allow mid-single-digit growth in Ziggo's revenue for 2012. We anticipate that blended average revenue per user (ARPU) will continue growing, on the back of growth in bundles, digital TV, and related services such as premium TV offers.

While we note that Ziggo has a very high profitability track record, we think that EBITDA margin may have reached a plateau and could decline somewhat from a very high 56%. This erosion could result from higher spending on customer services and marketing to compete against KPN's ambitious fixed broadband turnaround targets. In addition, gross margins on digital TV are lower than on analog. These impacts should be cushioned by better fixed-cost absorption, however.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

For the next two years, we foresee robust free cash flow of more than EUR300 million annually. However, we think that Ziggo will likely distribute a large part of free cash flows to its shareholders.

Management's target of a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 3.5x should, in our view, consistently translate into a Standard & Poor's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 4x.

Liquidity

We assess Ziggo's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, reflecting theabsence of debt amortization through 2016 and our expectation of consistently robust discretionary cash flow, balanced by likely aggressive shareholder distributions.

We compute a next-12-months' ratio of sources to uses of more than 1.3x on Dec. 31, 2011. We expect sources of liquidity over the following 12 months to include funds from operations of more than EUR600 million and a EUR50 million undrawn committed facility maturing September 2014. We anticipate that uses of liquidity over the next 12 months will include capital expenditures of about EUR280 million and EUR220 million in paid dividends. Cash flows are not seasonal, as most customers pay monthly by direct debit. In addition, we anticipate comfortable headroom under financial covenants in the foreseeable future.

Heavy senior debt maturities will come due in 2017-2018.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the EUR750 million senior secured notes issued by the special-purpose vehicle (SPV) Ziggo Finance B.V. (not rated) is 'BBB-', two notches above our corporate credit rating on Ziggo. The issue rating reflects the recovery rating of '1', assigned to special purpose vehicle (SPV) term loan E, indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on the EUR1.2 billion senior notes is 'BB-', one notch below our corporate credit rating on Ziggo. The recovery rating on these notes remains a '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. We believe that a default would most likely result from excessive leverage after a sustained period of operating underperformance. We have revised our year of default to 2017 from 2015, given the conversion into equity of shareholder loans that previously matured in 2015), triggered by an inability to refinance senior secured debt facilities maturing in 2017. We value the group on a going-concern basis, given Ziggo's resilient and profitable utility-like cable TV operations in The Netherlands, its satisfactory business risk profile, valuable cable network and customer base, and high barriers to entry in the consolidated cable industry. At our current simulated hypothetical point of default in 2017, we envisage EBITDA will have declined to about EUR470 million, with a stressed enterprise value of about EUR2.7 billion. With regard to the pass-through transaction, although we have not assigned a recovery rating to the senior secured notes, we believe that recovery prospects for these notes are intrinsically linked to the recovery prospects on the senior secured term loan E facility. We base this view on the assignment of rights granted to noteholders under the SPV tranche facilities.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Ziggo will maintain its solid marketpositions in the future, consistently generate robust free cash flows, and will not deviate from its stated financial policy guidelines. We base the ratings on our expectation that Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain below 4x, free cash flow to debt at about 10%, and EBITDA interest cover higher than 4x.

Rating downside could occur in case of a more aggressive financial policy than we expect. Rating upside seems remote at this stage, given the combination of continued private equity sponsor control and our view of a related aggressive financial policy, including management's target for debt leverage.