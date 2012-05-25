(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 - Fitch Ratings has maintained AyT Colaterales Global Empresas, F.T.A., Serie Caja Circulo I's class A and B notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed the class C and D notes, as follows:

EUR25.1m Class A (ISIN ES0312214085): 'AAAsf'; maintained on RWN

EUR13.0m Class B (ISIN ES0312214093): 'Asf'; maintained on RWN

EUR10.4m Class C (ISIN ES0312214101): affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative

EUR10.4m Class D (ISIN ES0312214119): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative

The maintained RWN reflects the notes' material exposure to Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), as remedial actions have not been fully implemented following its downgrade.

The affirmation of the class C and D notes is based on additional credit enhancement available to the notes. The continuing deleveraging of the structure has allowed the notes to withstand the volatile performance of the portfolio. Loans more than 90 days in arrears represent 7.2% of the portfolio balance, up from 1.8% in May 2011.

The Outlook on the class C and D notes remains Negative since rising levels of obligor concentration increase the sensitivity of the notes to a deterioration in portfolio credit quality. The largest obligor currently accounts for 4.8% of the portfolio balance.

AyT Colaterales Global Empresas, F.T.A., Serie Caja Circulo I (the issuer) is a static cash flow SME CLO originated by Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad del Circulo Catolico de Obreros de Burgos (Caja Circulo), now part of Banco Grupo Caja 3 S.A. ('BB+'/Rating Watch Positive/'B'). At closing, the issuer used the note proceeds to purchase a EUR130m portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small and medium enterprises and self-employed individuals.