UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
May 25 Yell Group Plc (Yell)
* Moody's downgrades the probability of default rating of Yell to Caa3 from Caa2 and the corporate family rating to Caa3 from Caa1 ; outlook negative
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).