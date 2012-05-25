(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Carcade's Series 02 RUB1.5bn three-year issue of amortised senior unsecured bonds, due 17 April 2015, a Long-term local currency rating of 'B+' and a National Long-term rating of 'A-(rus)'. The notes have a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.

The annual interest rate on coupons has been set at 13%. The coupons are paid quarterly. The amortisation schedule is: 20% at the end of second and fourth coupon periods, 15% at the end of sixth, eighth, tenth and twelfth coupon periods.

The company has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR of 'B', a National Long-term rating of 'A-(rus)' with Stable Outlook and no Support Rating.

If material, the share of assets pledged against Carcade's bank funding could limit recoveries for the company's other senior creditors in a hypothetical default scenario. The share of pledged net investments in leases was a moderate 23% at end-2011, according to the company's IFRS accounts. Any future large increase in the proportion of encumbered assets could lead to a downward revision of the Recovery Rating and, according to Fitch's methodology, a notching down of the Long-term rating of the notes from the company's Long-term IDR.

Carcade is a one of the leaders of auto leasing in Russia, and is fully owned by Getin Holding S.A. (Poland). Carcade operates a nationwide network of 68 offices (at end-2011). Its leasing portfolio includes around 5,000 lessees and 11,500 vehicles rented.