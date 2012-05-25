Our assessment of Eversholt's financial risk profile takes into account the
company's high leverage, aggressive financial policies, and robust free
operating cash flow generation. Eversholt is also exposed to refinancing risk
in 2016 when GBP409 million of its term loans fall due, along with any drawings
on the GBP175 million capital works facility.
S&P base-case operating scenario
We anticipate that Eversholt will report Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA of
about GBP265 million in 2012 and 2013. Following the completion of currently
committed capital works in 2011, we forecast that revenues and adjusted EBITDA
will remain relatively stable over the next 2-3, years, in view of the largely
contracted nature of revenues and the limited lease renewals planned prior to
2014. We think that the adjusted EBITDA margin should improve slightly by
2013, in line with peers, although this largely reflects the timing of heavy
maintenance costs. We do not anticipate that Eversholt will undertake
significant maintenance capital expenditure (capex) in the next two years and
the company currently forecasts no significant new train purchases over that
time frame. We anticipate that Eversholt will continue to monitor the market
for opportunities that suit its current portfolio of assets. Eversholt's
credit metrics could come under further short-term pressure should it
undertake debt-funded capex or acquisitions in the near term that involve a
delay between purchase and first revenue generation.
In view of the long-term contracted nature of revenues and Department for
Transport (DfT) support for lease payments in the event of a default by a TOC,
we do not expect significant volatility of revenues or profitability as a
result of the macroeconomic environment, or the ongoing reviews and efficiency
improvements targeted in the U.K. rail industry.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
We forecast that, unless Eversholt implements more moderate financial
policies, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will remain close to 8%
until at least 2014. This is underpinned by FFO of about GBP145 million to GBP150
million in 2012 and 2013, depending on the timing and extent of tax payments.
We forecast adjusted debt of about GBP1,820 million in 2012 and 2013. Following
the refinancing in early 2011, cash-sweep provisions in the bank facilities do
not commence until July 2013 and, on the basis of current financial policies,
we do not foresee a material reduction in debt until 2014.
Given the limited capex that Eversholt plans at present, we believe that
management will make significant shareholder distributions with available cash
flow. That said, management has committed to building a GBP50 million liquidity
reserve over the next three years by retaining 20% of cash flow otherwise
available for distribution.
Liquidity
We assess Eversholt's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We calculate
that liquidity sources should exceed needs by 1.5x over the next 12 months. In
our opinion, Eversholt's aggressive financial policy may put pressure on
liquidity during periods of high capex. We therefore assess liquidity as
"adequate" rather than "strong."
As of Dec. 31, 2011, we understand that the company will meet its liquidity
needs in 2012 with:
-- GBP192 million in cash, of which we include GBP50 million in our liquidity
analysis, as the remainder is either retained within dedicated maintenance
reserves or has now been distributed;
-- Our forecast of cash flows before capex of about GBP150 million;
-- A GBP25 million committed revolving working capital facility, which is
currently undrawn; and
-- A GBP175 million committed revolving capex facility, of which about GBP138
million has been drawn.
We anticipate that Eversholt's liquidity needs in 2012 will be about GBP170
million, comprising:
-- Capex of about GBP30 million; and
-- Dividend payments, including shareholder loan repayments, of about
GBP140 million.
At present, Eversholt has adequate headroom under its covenants and there is
no mandatory amortization under any of its senior facilities in the next five
years, excluding cash sweeps that commence in late 2013. However, covenants
could tighten quickly in the event of any underperformance of the business or
significant debt-funded capex.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that Eversholt's aggressive financial
policy could weaken the company's financial risk profile such that it is no
longer commensurate with the current rating.
Our base-case operating scenario estimates that Eversholt's cash flow
generation will remain stable, with FFO of about GBP145 million-GBP150 million
until 2014. In the absence of a revised dividend policy, we forecast that the
ratio of adjusted FFO to debt will remain close to 8% in the short term.
We could lower the rating should Eversholt fail to moderate its financial
policy such that adjusted FFO to debt improves to at least 9% on a sustainable
basis.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Eversholt were to adopt a less
aggressive financial policy to maintain adjusted FFO to debt at 9% on an
average three-year forward-looking basis.
Related Criteria And Research
-- European Rail Finance Holdings Assigned Preliminary 'BBB' Rating On
Pending Acquisition By Consortium; Outlook Stable, Nov. 11, 2010
-- Methodology and Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity
Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Ring-Fencing A Subsidiary, Oct. 19, 1999