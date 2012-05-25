Our assessment of Eversholt's financial risk profile takes into account the company's high leverage, aggressive financial policies, and robust free operating cash flow generation. Eversholt is also exposed to refinancing risk in 2016 when GBP409 million of its term loans fall due, along with any drawings on the GBP175 million capital works facility.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that Eversholt will report Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA of about GBP265 million in 2012 and 2013. Following the completion of currently committed capital works in 2011, we forecast that revenues and adjusted EBITDA will remain relatively stable over the next 2-3, years, in view of the largely contracted nature of revenues and the limited lease renewals planned prior to 2014. We think that the adjusted EBITDA margin should improve slightly by 2013, in line with peers, although this largely reflects the timing of heavy maintenance costs. We do not anticipate that Eversholt will undertake significant maintenance capital expenditure (capex) in the next two years and the company currently forecasts no significant new train purchases over that time frame. We anticipate that Eversholt will continue to monitor the market for opportunities that suit its current portfolio of assets. Eversholt's credit metrics could come under further short-term pressure should it undertake debt-funded capex or acquisitions in the near term that involve a delay between purchase and first revenue generation.

In view of the long-term contracted nature of revenues and Department for Transport (DfT) support for lease payments in the event of a default by a TOC, we do not expect significant volatility of revenues or profitability as a result of the macroeconomic environment, or the ongoing reviews and efficiency improvements targeted in the U.K. rail industry.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We forecast that, unless Eversholt implements more moderate financial policies, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will remain close to 8% until at least 2014. This is underpinned by FFO of about GBP145 million to GBP150 million in 2012 and 2013, depending on the timing and extent of tax payments. We forecast adjusted debt of about GBP1,820 million in 2012 and 2013. Following the refinancing in early 2011, cash-sweep provisions in the bank facilities do not commence until July 2013 and, on the basis of current financial policies, we do not foresee a material reduction in debt until 2014.

Given the limited capex that Eversholt plans at present, we believe that management will make significant shareholder distributions with available cash flow. That said, management has committed to building a GBP50 million liquidity reserve over the next three years by retaining 20% of cash flow otherwise available for distribution.

Liquidity

We assess Eversholt's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We calculate that liquidity sources should exceed needs by 1.5x over the next 12 months. In our opinion, Eversholt's aggressive financial policy may put pressure on liquidity during periods of high capex. We therefore assess liquidity as "adequate" rather than "strong."

As of Dec. 31, 2011, we understand that the company will meet its liquidity needs in 2012 with:

-- GBP192 million in cash, of which we include GBP50 million in our liquidity analysis, as the remainder is either retained within dedicated maintenance reserves or has now been distributed;

-- Our forecast of cash flows before capex of about GBP150 million;

-- A GBP25 million committed revolving working capital facility, which is currently undrawn; and

-- A GBP175 million committed revolving capex facility, of which about GBP138 million has been drawn.

We anticipate that Eversholt's liquidity needs in 2012 will be about GBP170 million, comprising:

-- Capex of about GBP30 million; and

-- Dividend payments, including shareholder loan repayments, of about GBP140 million.

At present, Eversholt has adequate headroom under its covenants and there is no mandatory amortization under any of its senior facilities in the next five years, excluding cash sweeps that commence in late 2013. However, covenants could tighten quickly in the event of any underperformance of the business or significant debt-funded capex.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Eversholt's aggressive financial policy could weaken the company's financial risk profile such that it is no longer commensurate with the current rating.

Our base-case operating scenario estimates that Eversholt's cash flow generation will remain stable, with FFO of about GBP145 million-GBP150 million until 2014. In the absence of a revised dividend policy, we forecast that the ratio of adjusted FFO to debt will remain close to 8% in the short term.

We could lower the rating should Eversholt fail to moderate its financial policy such that adjusted FFO to debt improves to at least 9% on a sustainable basis.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Eversholt were to adopt a less aggressive financial policy to maintain adjusted FFO to debt at 9% on an average three-year forward-looking basis.

