May 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Torun's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB' and the National Long-term rating at 'A(pol)'. The Outlooks remain Negative.

The affirmation reflects the solid financial and strategic management in the city with the focus on curbing operating expenditure growth to protect the operating balance. The ratings also take into account the city's relatively high debt, which Fitch expects to further grow due to pressure stemming from the city's ambitious investment plan.

The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the city will face strong demand on its debt financing, which may weaken the debt coverage and debt service ratio. If the city's operating performance does not materially improve, with its operating balance exceeding Fitch projections for 2012 and fully covering the annual debt service, Torun's ratings could be downgraded.

In 2011 operating balance fell to PLN65m from PLN108m in 2008 and accounted for 9.4% of the operating revenue (about 17% in 2008), which was due to the economic slowdown and growing spending pressure. The operating balance was not sufficient for debt service, covering only 90%. The debt coverage ratio (debt to current balance) was high in 2011; it rose to 16 years in 2011 from 5.5 years in 2009.

In light of the city's commitment to curb opex growth and increase the city's revenue generation capacity through local tax policy, Fitch expects the city's operating balances to improve, rising to about 11% of operating revenue in 2012 and above 12% in 2014. However, this may prove insufficient to adequately secure the debt service and coverage ratios in light of the projected further growth of city's debt in 2012-2014.

Fitch expects the city's debt level to reach PLN1.1bn in 2014-2015, accounting for a high 130% of current revenue (PLN652m and 102%, respectively, in 2011). Torun intends to incur low-cost loans with at least 15-year maturity, thus limiting the debt service pressure on the budget. However, in Fitch's opinion, without curbing debt growth or the significant operating results improvement, the debt service and debt coverage ratio may remain weak.

Torun, with 205,000 inhabitants, is located in the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region. In 2009 the Bydgosko-Torunski sub-regional gross regional product per capita was 111% of the national average.