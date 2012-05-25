The 'BBB+' underlying debt rating reflects the following credit risks:

-- There are challenges in successfully executing a large-scale (although technically straightforward and repetitive) GBP1.5 billion construction works program on 523 new-build and refurbished buildings across four garrisons over an eight-year period.

-- The project depends on the performance of the industrial shareholders (Carillion PLC and Kellogg Brown & Root Ltd. ) although ring-fencing arrangements limit ProjectCo's exposure. Under our counterparty criteria, sufficient liquidity is available such that the rating on the project is not constrained by the credit quality of the construction joint venture contractor Aspire Defence Capital Works (ADCW).

-- ProjectCo retains life cycle risk on all assets (except for utilities). Although the technical advisor (TA), EC Harris, views the life cycle arrangements as appropriate, we note that the project remains exposed to an increase in life cycle costs.

-- The project has an aggressive financial structure, although this is typical of the PFI sector. The ratio of senior debt to total funds is 92%, and base-case senior annual debt service coverage ratios (ADSCRs) are 1.32x minimum and 1.37x on average. When calculated without interest income the minimum ADSCR is 1.26x and the average is 1.32x.

-- Unitary payments are made according to a schedule specified in the project agreement. Deductions are made if units of space are unavailable, performance standards are below specified levels, or extra delays occur. The project's funding structure therefore relies partly on ProjectCo's timely completion of assets, and on revenues from operations.

These risks are offset by the following credit strengths:

-- The main construction phases have continued to progress smoothly and a significant portion of the works are now complete. ProjectCo has now completed all firm works (works that had a lump-sum fixed price agreed at financial close) and fixed works (works that had an agreed price subject to inflation). Construction remains on schedule for completion in 2014, two years earlier than planned at financial close.

-- Third-party financial support in the construction phase comprises letters of credit from institutions that are rated 'AA-' or better. These provide 20% of the principal amount of credit support--effectively the aggregate capital value of the firm works and the fixed works at any point in time, including firmed competed works (non-index-linked) and excluding assets accepted into service.

-- Above-average project liquidity is available during construction, owing to the cost approach to key contracts and to dedicated reserves available during construction and operations. These reserves take the form of inflation reserve and liquidity reserve accounts in the construction period and a six-month debt service reserve account (DSRA) during operations.

-- ProjectCo's operational requirements relate to a relatively standard set of hard and soft facilities management (FM) services that have presented no particular delivery challenge to date.

-- The project's revenue stream is based on availability, with no volume or market exposure and no dependence on third-party revenues. The TA regards the payment mechanism as relatively benign (although complex), with significant underperformance by ProjectCo required before material deductions are incurred.

-- ProjectCo's only revenue source, the MOD, benefits from excellent credit quality. We do not expect that the recent Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) will weaken the project's strong rationale.

-- Strong relationships are being maintained between the key contract parties.

Liquidity

Aspire benefits from above-average liquidity during the construction period as a result of an inflation reserve account and a liquidity reserve account. When the project is operational, liquidity will be provided by a six-month DSRA and a major maintenance reserve.

Recovery analysis

The debt has a recovery rating of '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. To date, however, there has been limited experience of loss or default regarding U.K. public-private partnerships or PFI projects.

The senior debt benefits from a strong security package, covenants, and contractual features that are standard compensation for U.K. PFI projects. The creditor-friendly U.K. insolvency framework allows secured creditors with step-in rights and floating charges to appoint an administrative receiver to enforce security and therefore control the insolvency process.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the SPUR if the project maintains a strong financial profile and operating performance over the next two years. An upgrade would also be contingent on the project maintaining a good working relationship with the MoD.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the project's operational or financial performance were to weaken, or if there were a material weakening in its relationship with the MoD.

