May 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sciens Fund of Funds Management Holdings Ltd.'s (Sciens) rating for its fund of hedge fund (FoHF) management activities at 'M2-'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating affirmation reflects the resilience of Sciens in a fund of hedge funds industry that remains under pressure. It recognises the progress made in the strategic development of the Managed Account Platform (MAP). Yet, like many of its peers, Sciens has experienced difficulties in raising assets under management (AUM), in enhancing fund performance and, therefore, in improving the current, more vulnerable financial standing of the Fund of Fund business.

Sciens's core strengths reside in its robust technological and operations platforms, which support a disciplined investment and risk management process. The main challenge for the company is to deliver organic growth effectively in AUM and to implement a re-oriented investment process while maintaining standards at minimum staffing levels.

Sciens's 'M2-' rating is based on the following category scores, which represents a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score:

Company and Staffing: 3.50 (unchanged)

Hedge Fund / Manager Selection: 2.75 (unchanged)

Portfolio and Risk Management: 2.50 (unchanged)

Investment Administration: 1.75 (unchanged)

Technology: 1.75 (unchanged)

Asset manager operations in the 'M2' category demonstrate low vulnerability to operational and investment management failure.