LONDON May 25 HSBC's pay plan for directors was opposed by 10.2 percent of shareholders at the bank's annual meeting on Friday, less than the previous year as Europe's biggest bank avoided the kind of shareholder backlash seen by competitors.

HSBC said 86.3 percent of votes cast were in favour of the resolution on remuneration while 13.7 percent of shareholders either voted against the plan or withheld their votes. Last year, 18.7 percent of shareholders opposed the bank's pay plan.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Myles Neligan)