(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Progress 2012-1 Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes final ratings as follows:

AUD602.75m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD31.28m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD14.34m Class B1 notes: Not rated

AUD1.63m Class B2 notes: Not rated

The notes have been issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of Progress 2012-1 Trust.

At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 2,424 residential mortgages originated by AMP Bank Limited totaling approximately AUD645.1m. Fitch's calculated weighted average current loan-to-value ratio is 64.1% and the weighted average seasoning is 42.4 months. The pool consists solely of full-documentation mortgages, of which 28% are investment loans. Of the mortgages in the portfolio 48.9% are interest-only loans and 17.3% are fixed-rate mortgages. Fitch has incorporated all the above-mentioned factors into its credit analysis of the transaction.

The Long-term 'AAAsf' ratings on the Class A and AB notes are based on the quality of the collateral; the 2.7% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B1 and B2 notes, 0.25% overcollateralisation and excess spread; and a liquidity reserve account sized at 1% of the aggregate amount of the notes at closing. The rating also reflects the 100% mortgage insurance policies provided by QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited ; the interest rate swap arrangements in place; and AMP Bank Limited's mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the new issue report entitled "Progress 2012-1 Trust", available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.