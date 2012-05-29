DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Progress 2012-1 Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes final ratings as follows:
AUD602.75m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD31.28m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD14.34m Class B1 notes: Not rated
AUD1.63m Class B2 notes: Not rated
The notes have been issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of Progress 2012-1 Trust.
At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 2,424 residential mortgages originated by AMP Bank Limited totaling approximately AUD645.1m. Fitch's calculated weighted average current loan-to-value ratio is 64.1% and the weighted average seasoning is 42.4 months. The pool consists solely of full-documentation mortgages, of which 28% are investment loans. Of the mortgages in the portfolio 48.9% are interest-only loans and 17.3% are fixed-rate mortgages. Fitch has incorporated all the above-mentioned factors into its credit analysis of the transaction.
The Long-term 'AAAsf' ratings on the Class A and AB notes are based on the quality of the collateral; the 2.7% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B1 and B2 notes, 0.25% overcollateralisation and excess spread; and a liquidity reserve account sized at 1% of the aggregate amount of the notes at closing. The rating also reflects the 100% mortgage insurance policies provided by QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited ; the interest rate swap arrangements in place; and AMP Bank Limited's mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the new issue report entitled "Progress 2012-1 Trust", available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON About 60,000 visas were revoked under U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, the State Department said on Friday, in one of several government communications clarifying how the order is being rolled out.