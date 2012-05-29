(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Orient Finans Bank ---------------------------- 29-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Stable/C Country: Uzbekistan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Apr-2012 CCC+/C CCC+/C

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating CCC+/Stable/C

SACP ccc+

Anchor b+

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Weak (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Good asset quality.

-- Experienced management team.

-- Adequate liquidity.

Weaknesses:

-- Start-up financial institution operating in a country with high systemwide risks.

-- High single-name concentrations, including those to related parties.

-- Lack of business diversity.

-- Weak capitalization weighed by rapid growth.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Uzbekistan-based Orient Finans Bank is stable, balancing our anticipation that the bank will continue to develop and grow its franchise and gradually diversify its customer base, against our forecast of pressured capitalization and potential asset quality deterioration due to seasoning of the loan portfolio.

We could lower the ratings if the bank's currently "adequate" liquidity position under our criteria materially deteriorates or if rapid growth erodes capitalization such that our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio falls to less than 3% (before adjustments).

We could raise the ratings if capitalization strengthens through either capital injections or sufficient internal capital generation that raises our RAC ratio before adjustments for concentrations and diversification to more than 7%. We could also consider raising the ratings if the bank substantially strengthens its franchise, focusing more on credit-related revenues (which could see us change the business position score to "moderate" from "weak"), while keeping capitalization, asset quality, and liquidity metrics at least at current levels.

