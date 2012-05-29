(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 -

Summary analysis -- Jebel Ali Free Zone (FZE) --------------------- 29-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/B Country: United Arab

Emirates

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Sep-2010 B/B B/B

02-Dec-2009 B+/B B+/B

25-Nov-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

30-Jun-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

17-Mar-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

08-Nov-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The 'B' issuer credit rating on Dubai-based free zone company Jebel Ali Free Zone (FZE) (JAFZ) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'b-', plus one notch of uplift based on our assessment of a "moderate" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the government of Dubai. The SACP is constrained by the very weak credit standing and lack of transparency of JAFZ's ultimate parent company, Dubai World Corp. (DWC; not rated), and JAFZ's significant refinancing needs. However, we apply one notch of uplift to the SACP to determine the issuer credit rating because of our view of the free zone's important role to the Dubai economy.

It is unclear to us what role JAFZ will play in the servicing and ultimate repayment of DWC's restructured debt. JAFZ's stand-alone financial profile may also weaken following the refinancing of its United Arab Emirates (AED) 7.5 billion (approximately $2 billion) sukuk in November 2012, which could result in a markedly higher funding cost for the company. Other credit weaknesses include weak real estate fundamentals in Dubai, high capital expenditure levels, and lack of geographic diversity.