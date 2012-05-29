(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 29 -
Summary analysis -- Jebel Ali Free Zone (FZE) --------------------- 29-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/B Country: United Arab
Emirates
Primary SIC: Special Purpose
Program
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Sep-2010 B/B B/B
02-Dec-2009 B+/B B+/B
25-Nov-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
30-Jun-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
17-Mar-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1
08-Nov-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Rationale
The 'B' issuer credit rating on Dubai-based free zone company Jebel Ali Free Zone (FZE)
(JAFZ) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) of 'b-', plus one notch of uplift based on our assessment of a "moderate" likelihood of
timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the government of Dubai. The SACP is
constrained by the very weak credit standing and lack of transparency of JAFZ's ultimate parent
company, Dubai World Corp. (DWC; not rated), and JAFZ's significant refinancing
needs. However, we apply one notch of uplift to the SACP to determine the issuer credit rating
because of our view of the free zone's important role to the Dubai economy.
It is unclear to us what role JAFZ will play in the servicing and ultimate repayment of
DWC's restructured debt. JAFZ's stand-alone financial profile may also weaken following the
refinancing of its United Arab Emirates (AED) 7.5 billion (approximately $2 billion) sukuk in
November 2012, which could result in a markedly higher funding cost for the company. Other
credit weaknesses include weak real estate fundamentals in Dubai, high capital expenditure
levels, and lack of geographic diversity.