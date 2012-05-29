(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt Ltd's (SGMPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects SGMPL's moderate credit metrics for the financial year ended March 2012 (FY12) despite an expected increase in its financial leverage (debt/EBITDA) to 1.69x (FY11: 0.66x) and a fall in interest cover to 2.56x (6.03x) based on provisional results. EBITDA margin declined to 7.7% (provisional) in FY12 from 8.9% in FY11 due to higher power costs consequent to the termination of subsidies by the West Bengal government.

The ratings continue to benefit from low operational, inventory and receivable risks as the company is into the conversion of manganese ore to silico manganese for Tata Steel Ltd (Tata Steel, 'AA(ind)'/Negative/'Fitch A1+(ind)'), with the latter providing with raw materials. However, this also exposes the company to customer concentration risks as Tata Steel accounts for around 50% of total sales.

The ratings are constrained by the inherent volatility in SGMPL's earnings due to the cyclical nature of the domestic steel industry and its limited product offerings. The ratings are also constrained by SGMPL's tight liquidity position as reflected in its near-full working capital utilisation during the 12 months ended 30 April 2012.

The ratings may be downgraded upon a further decline in EBIDTA margins which results in debt/EBIDTA above 2x and/or continued full or near-full utilisation of working capital limit in the next 12 months.

SGMPL owns two 9 MVA submerged arc furnaces with an installed capacity to produce 28,000 metric tonnes per annum of silico manganese and other ferro alloys. Provisional results for FY12 indicate revenue of INR1,323m (FY11: INR1,457m). Fitch has adjusted FY12 EBITDA with the prior period power cost on account of the re-determination of electricity charges by West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission in December 2012 with retrospective effect from April 2010.

Fitch has also affirmed SGMPL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR120m fund-based limit (reduced from INR122m): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR227.5m non-fund-based limit (increased from INR187.5m): affirmed at 'Fitch A3(ind)'