(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 -

Summary analysis -- Accenture PLC --------------------------------- 29-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Illinois

Primary SIC: Computer related

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 00430V

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Jan-2002 A+/-- A+/--

Rationale

The rating on Ireland-based Accenture PLC reflects the company's consistently strong operating performance and "modest" financial risk profile. Somewhat offsetting these strengths is Accenture's relative concentration in the consulting and systems integration sector, making it susceptible to declines in clients' discretionary IT spending.