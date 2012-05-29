(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Accenture PLC --------------------------------- 29-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Illinois
Primary SIC: Computer related
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 00430V
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Jan-2002 A+/-- A+/--
Rationale
The rating on Ireland-based Accenture PLC reflects the company's consistently
strong operating performance and "modest" financial risk profile. Somewhat
offsetting these strengths is Accenture's relative concentration in the
consulting and systems integration sector, making it susceptible to declines
in clients' discretionary IT spending.