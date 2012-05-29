(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Interregional Distributive Grid Co. of Center J 29-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Electric Services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Nov-2009 BB-/B BB-/B
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Russia-based transmission grid operator Interregional
Distributive Grid Co. of Center JSC (IDGC) are constrained by the company's
aging operating assets, regulatory uncertainties and government attempts to
manually control tariffs, an aggressive financial profile, significant
reliance on new debt in the implementation of its investment program, and a
concentrated customer base. Moreover, the economies of the regions that the
company serves are relatively weak, which has led to increased incidences of
nonpayment by customers. The transitional features of Russia's economy also
constrain the ratings.