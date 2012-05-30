(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Orso Funding CMBS 5's
class C to F trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) due February 2013 and removed
the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) from the class C TBIs. The transaction is a
Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as
follows:
JPY0.9bn* Class C TBIs affirmed at 'Asf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable
JPY2.9bn* Class D TBIs affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY1.5bn* Class E TBIs affirmed at 'Dsf'; Recovery Estimate 20%
JPY0* Class F TBIs affirmed at 'Dsf'
*as of 29 May 2012
The affirmation of the class C and D TBIs and the removal of RWN from class C
TBIs reflect Fitch's view that the remaining seven properties backing the
remaining one defaulted loan will be sold prior to the legal final maturity
date. Fitch believes these properties to be marketable and that the total sales
proceeds will be sufficient to repay these two classes in full. The workout
activity initiated by the servicer has progressed in accordance with their
business plan and Fitch expects several properties will be sold over the coming
weeks. As a result, Fitch expects the class C TBIs to be paid in full on the
July 2012 payment date.
At closing the transaction was backed by seven loans secured by 43 properties.
The TBIs are now backed by one defaulted loan secured by seven office
properties, all of which are located in Tokyo.