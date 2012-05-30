(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- East Japan Railway Co. ------------------------ 30-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/-- Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Railroads
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Mar-1998 AA-/-- AA-/--
18-Jun-1993 AA/-- AA/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on East Japan Railway Co. (JR East; AA-/Negative/--) reflect excellent stability
in the earnings of its mainstay railroad business. The competitiveness of its nontransportation
businesses and its gradually improving capital structure also support the ratings. Meanwhile,
constraints on the ratings are weak measures of the company's credit quality and vulnerability
to the economic downturn in Japan, and the prospect that an aging population and low birthrate
will reduce passenger demand.
JR East is one of the world's largest railway operators and has a service area covering the
eastern half of Japan's main island of Honshu, including the Tokyo metropolitan area. Japan's
stagnant domestic economy affects JR East less than its peers because a growing population in
central Tokyo has produced stable commuter numbers. Indeed, the company derives about 68% of its
total transportation revenues from the greater Tokyo area. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
expects extensions to JR East's railway network and ongoing improvements to its services to help
it maintain its strong commuter numbers.
JR East's medium and long routes are susceptible to the economic downturn because customers
use them mostly for business trips and sightseeing. In addition, long routes face fierce
competition from airlines and buses. However, we believe continued improvement in the quality of
its bullet train (shinkansen) services, including extending shinkansen routes, and enhanced
sales promotions will likely help the company maintain its competitive edge. Although Japan's
aging population and low birthrate will likely cause demand among rail passengers, including
those on conventional lines in the Tokyo metropolitan area, to decline in the medium to long
term, we expect JR East to continue to benefit from the cost-plus pricing scheme. As such, we
believe the transportation business will likely continue to generate stable profits and cash
flow.
In its nontransportation businesses, such as real estate, retailing (restaurants and
shopping centers), and distribution, JR East employs abundant existing assets, such as station
space and facilities, under a policy to avoid high business risk. The company's
nontransportation businesses have demonstrated relatively solid performance despite sluggish
consumer spending and natural disasters in recent years. We expect JR East to remain highly
competitive in each business, reflecting steps it has taken to make the most of its
strengths--such as very attractive locations, including inside and around large station
facilities--and to actively upgrade its commercial facilities.
Since fiscal 1999 (ended March 31, 2000), JR East has reduced more than JPY1.4 trillion in
debt. The company intends to cut more debt while making necessary investments for growth. The
company's management plan shows it will make JPY1.4 trillion in capital expenditures in the
three years from fiscal 2012 while generating JPY1.65 trillion in cash flow from operations in
the same period. Although the company's ratio of total debt to capital (unadjusted) as of March
31, 2012, remained high at 64.2%, compared with 65.1% a year earlier, we expect the ratio to
continue to improve gradually because stable earnings and an accumulation of net profit will
likely increase its equity.