BRIEF-Moody's - Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
* Moody's: Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 - Fitch Ratings has published a performance report on Eternal 4 Special Purpose Vehicle Company Limited (Eternal 4).
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Eternal 4 Special Purpose Vehicle Company Limited
* Moody's: Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
TOKYO, Feb 16 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said low profitability at financial institutions could sow the seeds of a new financial crisis, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of aggressive monetary easing pursued by major central banks.