BRIEF-Moody's - Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
* Moody's: Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 -
Ratings -- Deutsche Post AG --------------------------------------- 30-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Courier services,
except by air
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Jun-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
22-Jun-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Deutsche Post AG
Rating Rating Date
EUR3 bil med-term note Prog 03/29/2012: sr
unsecd BBB+ 29-Mar-2012
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
TOKYO, Feb 16 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said low profitability at financial institutions could sow the seeds of a new financial crisis, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of aggressive monetary easing pursued by major central banks.