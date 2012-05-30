(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it expects GDP growth for South Africa
to slow to 2.7% this year from 3.1% in 2011.
In its report published today, "Q&A: South Africa's Economy Still Suffers From
Skill And Infrastructure Bottlenecks," Standard & Poor's looks beyond the
numbers at the key economic issues facing South Africa: first, endemic
unemployment that calls for vigorous labor market reforms and a push for
skills development; and second, a widening current account deficit.
Like many emerging economies, South Africa faces the challenge of balancing
the need to spend on infrastructure and increase workforce skills against
cutting its current account deficit.
In an uncertain global environment, Jean-Michel Six, Standard & Poor's Chief
Economist for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, answers the following
questions from Konrad Reuss, Managing Director for South Africa and southern
Africa, about the economic outlook for the Republic of South Africa (foreign
currency BBB+/Negative/A-2, local currency A/Negative/A-1, South Africa
national scale zaAAA/--/zaA-1):
-- What's your growth forecast for South Africa and what do you see as
the major challenges ahead?
-- How do you characterize South Africa's performance of 3.1% real GDP
growth last year?
-- Why do you believe growth will slow in 2012?
-- Do you believe that growth in domestic demand can offset weaker
foreign trade?
-- But retail sales picked up in March according to the latest figures
released by Statistics South Africa. Isn't this a positive signal?
-- What about monetary policy? Hasn't credit growth underpinned consumer
demand?