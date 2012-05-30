(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 30 -

Summary analysis -- Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Co. Ltd. (II) 30-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Qatar

Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS

EXTRACTION

Mult. CUSIP6: 75405T

Rationale

The 'A' ratings on the $2.40 billion senior secured bonds (comprising $850 million Series B bonds due 2027, $750 million Series C bonds due 2016 and $800 million Series D bonds due 2027) and the July 2009 $2.23 billion senior secured bonds (comprising $500 million Series E bonds due 2012, $1.115 billion Series F bonds due 2014, and $615 million Series G bonds due 2019), all issued by Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Co. Ltd. (3) (RasGas 3), as well as the 'A' ratings on the $1.4 billion senior secured Series A bonds due 2020 issued by Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Co. Ltd. (II) (RasGas II) reflect a composite of credit factors outlined below. RasGas II and RasGas 3 guarantee each other's debt and are operationally linked. Accordingly, we rate the projects on a consolidated basis. We refer to the two entities collectively as RasGas.