Rationale
The ratings on Taiwan-based Formosa Plastics Corp. reflect the company's status as a core
member of the Formosa Plastics group (FP group; Formosa Plastics Corp., Nan Ya Plastics
Corp., Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp., and Formosa Petrochemical Corp
.). When analyzing the credit quality of the four core members, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services views the individual operating units as a combined manufacturing entity with
highly integrated operations. We consolidate the four operating units' financial statements to
give a clear picture of the group's overall cash flow generation and debt; accordingly, the
long-term corporate credit ratings on all of these operating units have been equalized as
'BBB+'.
Supporting factors for the ratings include the FP group's strong operating efficiency
through significant economies of scale and highly integrated production facilities, strong
market position in the domestic petrochemical industry and number two position in Taiwan's
duopoly oil refinery and marketing sector. The ratings also reflect the group's satisfactory
cash flow generation. Several factors offset these strengths. These include significant industry
risks due to volatile pricing in the commoditized oil refining and petrochemical businesses.
Additional offsetting factors include the group's satisfactory business diversity but with
significant asset concentration risk from the group's asset concentration on a single production
site in Taiwan, and the group's financial policy to support its high-risk non-core investments
such as its dynamic random access memory (DRAM) business. We view its investment in such
non-core activities as relatively aggressive. We assess the FP group's business risk profile as
"Strong" and financial risk profile as "Intermediate".
We expect the FP group's scaled productions and highly integrated operations to continue to
support its strong cost competitiveness and operating efficiency. We also expect the group to
maintain its strong market positions outlined above. The group's significant economies of scale
and good product diversity enable it to maintain above-average and stable profit margins
relative to its peers', in our view.
In addition, we expect the FP group's strong cost competitiveness and operating efficiency
to enable it to generate satisfactory cash flow measures through business cycles, despite
significant capital expenditures. The group's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt
remained satisfactory at 36.2% in 2011, despite weak demand and a fire that temporarily shut
down its refineries and reduced utilization at downstream facilities. The ratio is likely to
decrease moderately in 2012 due to weak market conditions. In addition, the implementation of
the group's safety inspection plan at its Mai-Liao complex remains somewhat uncertain and could
lead to a material impact on the group's available capacity in 2012.
In our opinion, the FP group's operating performance is still highly sensitive to cyclical
changes in supply-and-demand conditions at regional and global levels, despite its high degree
of vertical integration. Weakening market conditions amid a protracted sovereign debt crisis in
Europe and the Chinese government's tightening policies on its economy are likely to further
pressure the group's profitability and cash flow over the next few quarters. The four core
companies' EBITDA declined 44% year on year in the first quarter of 2012 and is unlikely to
recover rapidly due to weak demand particularly from China.
We believe that the group will continue to face asset concentration risk over the next few
years, as its plan to build a petrochemical complex in China awaits approval from the Chinese
and Taiwan governments. The FP group's Taiwan-based Mai-Liao complex generated more than 70% of
the group's revenue in 2011. Any significant disruption in the operations at the site will
significantly affect its operating performance and cash flow. Heightened regulatory risk and
rising environment protection pressures have aggravated the already high asset-concentration
risk at this site, in our view.
The FP group's involvement in the DRAM industry through its subsidiaries Nanya Technology
Corp. (not rated) and Inotera Memories Inc. (not rated), also creates additional risks to the
group's financial profile, in our opinion. The FP group injected New Taiwan Dollar (NT$) 30
billion equity into Nan Ya Technology at the end of 2011. This is in addition to the NT$9.9
billion it injected in late 2010 to support the DRAM companies, which suffered huge losses over
the past two years amid an unprecedented industry downturn. We believe the group will continue
to support these financially weak subsidiaries to ensure their financial viability and
technology competitiveness over the next few quarters.
Liquidity
The FP group has "strong" liquidity to meet its needs over the next two years. Our view of
the group's liquidity profile incorporates the following major assumptions:
-- The ratio of liquidity sources (including cash, liquid financial assets, and funds from
operations) will exceed liquidity uses (capital expenditures, cash dividends, working capital
needs, and debt maturities) by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months and remain above 1x over
the next 12-24 months.
-- The FP group could absorb, with limited refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events.
-- Liquidity sources should continue to exceed uses, even if the FP group's EBITDA were to
decline by 30%.
-- The FP group's sound banking relationship will continue to support its financial
flexibility. The group is the second largest domestic corporate bond issuer second to
state-owned Taiwan Power Co. (A+/Stable/--, cnAAA) and has a very low credit spread.
-- The FP group's financial management is prudent without taking excessive financial risks,
in our view.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that the FP group's profitability and cash flow are
likely to weaken substantially due to weakening market conditions, as well as its efforts and
costs to improve safety measures at its Mai-Liao complex over the next three to four quarters.
We may lower the ratings if: (1) the FP group fails to meet safety standards that result in
significant capacity losses; (2) the group's cost competitiveness deteriorates significantly
causing its operating performance to remain weak for an extended period of time; or (3) market
conditions worsen significantly such that the FP group fails to maintain its adjusted ratio of
consolidated funds from operations to debt above 30% or its ratio of consolidated debt to
capital increases above 45% for an extended period of time.
Conversely, we may revise the outlook back to stable if the FP group improves its safety
measures and meets requirements to resume its normal operations at its Mai-Liao complex on a
timely basis while maintaining its competitive cost position, as well as credit metrics
consistent with the ratings in spite of continued market volatility.
