(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 -
Ratings -- Yell Group PLC ----------------------------------------- 30-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Negative/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: PRINTING AND
PUBLISHING
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-May-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
24-Jan-2012 B-/-- B-/--
19-Jan-2012 SD/-- SD/--
21-Nov-2011 CC/-- CC/--
23-Aug-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
04-Feb-2011 B-/-- B-/--
01-Jul-2009 B/-- B/--
17-Mar-2009 B+/-- B+/--
