Supporting factors for the ratings include the FP group's strong operating
efficiency through significant economies of scale and highly integrated
production facilities, strong market position in the domestic petrochemical
industry and number two position in Taiwan's duopoly oil refinery and
marketing sector. The ratings also reflect the group's satisfactory cash flow
generation. Several factors offset these strengths. These include significant
industry risks due to volatile pricing in the commoditized oil refining and
petrochemical businesses. Additional offsetting factors include the group's
satisfactory business diversity but with significant asset concentration risk
from the group's asset concentration on a single production site in Taiwan,
and the group's financial policy to support its high-risk non-core investments
such as its dynamic random access memory (DRAM) business. We view its
investment in such non-core activities as relatively aggressive. We assess the
FP group's business risk profile as "Strong" and financial risk profile as
"Intermediate".
We expect the FP group's scaled productions and highly integrated operations
to continue to support its strong cost competitiveness and operating
efficiency. We also expect the group to maintain its strong market positions
outlined above. The group's significant economies of scale and good product
diversity enable it to maintain above-average and stable profit margins
relative to its peers', in our view.
In addition, we expect the FP group's strong cost competitiveness and
operating efficiency to enable it to generate satisfactory cash flow measures
through business cycles, despite significant capital expenditures. The group's
ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt remained satisfactory at 36.2% in
2011, despite weak demand and a fire that temporarily shut down its refineries
and reduced utilization at downstream facilities. The ratio is likely to
decrease moderately in 2012 due to weak market conditions. In addition, the
implementation of the group's safety inspection plan at its Mai-Liao complex
remains somewhat uncertain and could lead to a material impact on the group's
available capacity in 2012.
In our opinion, the FP group's operating performance is still highly sensitive
to cyclical changes in supply-and-demand conditions at regional and global
levels, despite its high degree of vertical integration. Weakening market
conditions amid a protracted sovereign debt crisis in Europe and the Chinese
government's tightening policies on its economy are likely to further pressure
the group's profitability and cash flow over the next few quarters. The four
core companies' EBITDA declined 44% year on year in the first quarter of 2012
and is unlikely to recover rapidly due to weak demand particularly from China.
We believe that the group will continue to face asset concentration risk over
the next few years, as its plan to build a petrochemical complex in China
awaits approval from the Chinese and Taiwan governments. The FP group's
Taiwan-based Mai-Liao complex generated more than 70% of the group's revenue
in 2011. Any significant disruption in the operations at the site will
significantly affect its operating performance and cash flow. Heightened
regulatory risk and rising environment protection pressures have aggravated
the already high asset-concentration risk at this site, in our view.
The FP group's involvement in the DRAM industry through its subsidiaries Nanya
Technology Corp. (not rated) and Inotera Memories Inc. (not rated), also
creates additional risks to the group's financial profile, in our opinion. The
FP group injected New Taiwan Dollar (NT$) 30 billion equity into Nan Ya
Technology at the end of 2011. This is in addition to the NT$9.9 billion it
injected in late 2010 to support the DRAM companies, which suffered huge
losses over the past two years amid an unprecedented industry downturn. We
believe the group will continue to support these financially weak subsidiaries
to ensure their financial viability and technology competitiveness over the
next few quarters.
Liquidity
The FP group has "strong" liquidity to meet its needs over the next two years.
Our view of the group's liquidity profile incorporates the following major
assumptions:
-- The ratio of liquidity sources (including cash, liquid financial
assets, and funds from operations) will exceed liquidity uses (capital
expenditures, cash dividends, working capital needs, and debt maturities) by
more than 1.5x over the next 12 months and remain above 1x over the next 12-24
months.
-- The FP group could absorb, with limited refinancing, high-impact,
low-probability events.
-- Liquidity sources should continue to exceed uses, even if the FP
group's EBITDA were to decline by 30%.
-- The FP group's sound banking relationship will continue to support its
financial flexibility. The group is the second largest domestic corporate bond
issuer second to state-owned Taiwan Power Co. (A+/Stable/--, cnAAA) and has a
very low credit spread.
-- The FP group's financial management is prudent without taking
excessive financial risks, in our view.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that the FP group's profitability and
cash flow are likely to weaken substantially due to weakening market
conditions, as well as its efforts and costs to improve safety measures at its
Mai-Liao complex over the next three to four quarters.
We may lower the ratings if: (1) the FP group fails to meet safety standards
that result in significant capacity losses; (2) the group's cost
competitiveness deteriorates significantly causing its operating performance
to remain weak for an extended period of time; or (3) market conditions worsen
significantly such that the FP group fails to maintain its adjusted ratio of
consolidated funds from operations to debt above 30% or its ratio of
consolidated debt to capital increases above 45% for an extended period of
time.
Conversely, we may revise the outlook back to stable if the FP group improves
its safety measures and meets requirements to resume its normal operations at
its Mai-Liao complex on a timely basis while maintaining its competitive cost
position, as well as credit metrics consistent with the ratings in spite of
continued market volatility.
